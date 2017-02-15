The Latest: Judge allows reporter to cover Durst hearing

The Latest on testimony before any possible trial in the murder case against New York real estate heir Robert Durst (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

A Los Angeles judge has denied a request to prevent a New York Times reporter from covering testimony against real estate heir Robert Durst.

Judge Mark Windham said Wednesday that defense lawyers had only presented speculation that reporter Charles Bagli would later be called as a witness in the murder case.

The defense says Bagli is friends with a "secret witness" to be called later and the journalist may be able to contradict his testimony. The defense did not want the unidentified witness to influence Bagli's potential testimony.

Bagli has written dozens of stories about Durst since his first wife vanished in 1982.

A lawyer for the Times and a prosecutor argued that Bagli was protected by a state law that shields journalists from testifying in court.