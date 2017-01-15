The Latest: Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma Deal With Icy Weather

The Latest on ice storms in the central U.S. (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

A third wave of sleet and drizzle is glazing swaths of the central U.S. on the eve of the Martin Luther King holiday, adding to an icy mess that began caking the region Friday.

Much of the region remains under an ice storm warning Sunday. The latest round of storms dumped three-quarters of an inch of precipitation overnight near Kansas City, Missouri. That resulted in about one-quarter of an inch of ice, given temperatures that remained below freezing.

Authorities say icy conditions contributed Saturday night to a southwestern Kansas wreck that killed a 35-year-old Oklahoma man and injured several others. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Thay Torres-Ocacio of Guymon, Oklahoma, died after the sport utility vehicle in which he was riding went out of control on an overpass and eventually overturned several times.

In Kansas near Kansas City, two troopers escaped injury when their vehicles were struck while working a crash along northbound Interstate 635.

———

1 a.m.

A third wave of sleet and drizzle could hit parts of the central U.S. on the eve of the holiday, and temperatures threaten to stay near or below freezing and add to the treacherous mix.

Ice buildups of one-quarter to slightly less than a half inch were expected late Saturday and Sunday morning from southeastern Kansas to central Missouri.

Becky Allmeroth, a state maintenance engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation, says ice is "the most difficult storm to fight." Her department has been scrambling around the clock to treat the glazed roads.

Icy roads Saturday created dangerous conditions and travel headaches for many people who avoided authorities' pleas to stay indoors. The storm followed one Friday that dumped freezing rain from Oklahoma to southern Illinois.