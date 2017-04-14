The Latest: Grand Canyon U.: 2 killed in crash were students

The Latest on a fatal wrong-way freeway crash in Phoenix (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

Grand Canyon University says two of the three young people killed in a wrong-way wreck on Phoenix freeway early Friday morning were students at the private Christian school and that they were in separate vehicles.

Grand Canyon Public Relations Executive Director Bob Romantic says one of the students killed in the crash was the man driving the wrong-way vehicle on Interstate 17 and the other student killed was one of the young woman in the second vehicle involved in the wreck.

Romantic said the university wasn't releasing any information about the students out of concern for the privacy of their families.

Spokesman Raul Garcia of the Arizona Department of Public Safety said previously the wrong-way driver was a 22-year-old man driving a car with Colorado license plates and the women were ages 19 and 20 and apparently sisters. Garcia said the women were in a car with North Carolina plates.

The crash site in northwest Phoenix is about 10 miles from the Grand Canyon campus in west Phoenix.

———

10:05 a.m.

Arizona authorities say a man and two women were killed early Friday morning in a wrong-way wreck on a Phoenix freeway.

Spokesman Raul Garcia of the Arizona Department of Public Safety say the wrong-way driver was a 22-year-old man driving a car with Colorado license plates and the women were ages 19 and 20 and apparently sisters. They were in a car with North Carolina plates.

Garcia says identifies of those killed in the wreck on Interstate 17 shortly after 2 a.m. aren't immediately available. He says Arizona troopers are working with authorities in Colorado and North Carolina to notify relatives.

He says it's not immediately known whether the wrong-way driver was impaired and that a determination of that will come from toxicology tests conducted by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office.

———

8:40 a.m.

Northbound Interstate 17 in northwest Phoenix has reopened after being closed about six hours because of a fatal wrong-way crash early Friday morning.

Northbound I-17 was closed at Greenway Road because of the crash that the authorities say killed three people and involved two vehicles.

Southbound traffic on southbound was unaffected.

———

5:55 a.m.

Northbound Interstate 17 is closed following a wrong-way crash that authorities say involved two vehicles and killed three people.

The state Department of Public Safety says those killed included the driver of the vehicle traveling southbound in northbound lanes of I-17 in northwest Phoenix early Friday morning.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the closure of northbound I-17 at Greenway Road is expected to continue through the morning commute.

ADOT says northbound traffic is being routed onto the frontage road at Greenway and that drivers can get back onto I-17 at Bell Road.

Southbound I-17 is unaffected.