The Latest: Man charged with murder in fatal hit-and-run

The Latest on a deadly hit-and-run crash of five people in San Francisco (all times local):

1 p.m.

A 33-year-old man faces a murder charge in a fatal hit-and-run crash of five people after a fight in San Francisco.

Prosecutor spokesman Maxwell Szabo says Mark Dennis also was charged Thursday with four counts of attempted murder, six counts of assault with a deadly weapon and four counts of assault causing great bodily injury.

Police say Dennis struck five men with his car and fled Wednesday after an altercation in an industrial area of the city. One of the men died, and two are still hospitalized.

Dennis is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

———

11:50 a.m.

A hospital official says the condition of one victim of a deadly hit-and-run crash in San Francisco that followed a fight is worse than originally thought.

San Francisco General hospital spokesman Brent Andrew said Thursday that the man is now in critical condition after additional evaluations. Another victim was in serious condition.

Police say a driver struck five men with his car and fled Wednesday after a fight in a waterfront area of the city. One of the men died. Andrew says two other victims have been released from the hospital.

Police have arrested a suspect and taken his vehicle into custody but have not released his name.

San Francisco police said Thursday that they did not have additional information about the incident.