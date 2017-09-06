The Latest: Man fatally shot at California office building

The Latest on a shooting at a state office building in Los Angeles (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

Authorities say a man was fatally shot by police after walking into a state office building in Los Angeles with a bag over his hands and ordering the employees to get on the ground.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Saul Gomez says the man followed an employee into the Ronald Regan State Office Building in downtown Los Angeles around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

He says the man, who was in his 40s, had a bag over his hands and took "an aggressive shooting stance" when he ordered the employees to get down on the ground.

Gomez says a CHP officer, who was guarding the building, confronted the suspect and three shots were fired.

He says it isn't clear whether the suspect had a weapon.

No other injuries were reported. Police say an investigation is ongoing.

———

7:22 a.m.

Authorities say a suspect has been shot by a California Highway Patrol officer in Los Angeles.

CHP Officer Kevin Tao says the shooting was reported just after 6 a.m. Wednesday in the downtown area.

Tao says the suspect was hit by gunfire and went down. He didn't immediately know the status of the suspect or what led up to the officer opening fire.

No officers were hurt.

A stretch of 3rd Street is closed near Spring Street as CHP officials investigate with help from the Los Angeles Police Department.