The Latest: Man sees justice as Seattle mayor drops bid

The Latest on Seattle mayor dropping re-election bid (all times local):

11:16 a.m.

A man who claimed that Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused him in the 1980s when he was a teenager says the mayor's decision to drop his re-election bid is a step toward justice and truth.

That's according to the Delvonn Heckard's lawyer, Lincoln Beauregard.

Beauregard said in a statement Heckard called the entire situation unfortunate.

Murray on Tuesday ended his campaign second term, saying he was stepping down in the best interest of the city. He will serve out his term through the end of the year.

The former longtime state lawmaker told a packed room of supporters that the mayor's race must focus on important issues for the city and should not be dominated by a scandal.

Heckard filed a lawsuit last month claiming Murray paid him for sex. Three other men then came forward with similar allegations.

Murray also reiterated his vehement denial of the allegations.

The Associated Press does not typically name alleged victims of sex abuse but Heckard has said he wanted his identity made public.

———

10:38 a.m.

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray says he is dropping his re-election bid following allegations by four men that he sexually abused them when they were teenagers decades ago.

Murray vehemently denied the claims and has said they are politically motivated by an anti-gay conspiracy.

He made his announcement Tuesday after insisting for weeks he would not drop out.

The 62-year-old Murray is a Democrat and was elected in 2013. He pushed to raise Seattle's hourly minimum wage to $15.

Before becoming mayor, Murray was a state lawmaker for 18 years and led the effort to legalize same-sex marriage in Washington state.

Murray was sued last month by a man claiming he was sexually abused as a teenager by Murray in the 1980s. Three other men came forward and made similar allegations.