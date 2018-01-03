The Latest: Mormons react to church leader's death

The Latest on the death of the leader of the Mormon church (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Mormons are honoring church leader Thomas S. Monson after his death at age 90 on Tuesday night.

Former presidential candidate Mitt Romney, entertainer Marie Osmond and conservative talk-show host Glenn Beck were among those tweeting memories and condolences Wednesday.

Monson was president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had served in top leadership positions for more than 50 years, making him a well-known face and personality to multiple generations of Mormons.

Romney says in a statement that he'll remember Monson's compassion for the downtrodden. Osmond tweeted a picture of her embracing Monson, saying he was always there for her family. Beck recalls Monson's kindness and humility.

Condolences also came in from Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake and Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, who announced his retirement Tuesday.

————

1:15 a.m.

Thomas S. Monson, the 16th president of the Mormon church, has died after nine years in office. He was 90.

Church spokesman Eric Hawkins says Monson died Tuesday night at his home in Salt Lake City.

Monson spent more than five decades serving in top church leadership councils — making him a well-known face and personality to multiple generations of Mormons.

Monson's presidency was marked by his noticeably low profile during a time of intense publicity for the church, including the 2008 and 2012 campaigns of Mormon Mitt Romney for the Republican presidential nomination, and the faith's involvement in the passage of a constitutional amendment to ban gay marriage in California.

The next church president was not immediately named, but is expected to be Russell M. Nelson. He is the next longest-tenured member of the church's governing Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.