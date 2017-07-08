The Latest: Heat wave breaks 131-year-old Los Angeles record

The Latest on wildfires and blistering heat in California (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

A blistering heat wave has broken a 131-year-old record in Los Angeles.

The National Weather Service reports that the temperature hit 96 degrees Saturday in downtown Los Angeles.

That beats a record of 95 degrees for the date set in 1886.

Other records for the day fell at the weather service office in Oxnard and nearby Camarillo, both in Ventura County.

Southern California is under an excessive heat warning with triple-digit temps expected in valleys and inland areas.

———

12:10 p.m.

A wildfire burning in the Sierra Nevada foothills north of Sacramento has destroyed 10 structures.

Fire officials say the blaze near Oroville had grown to more than 1.5 square miles (3.5 sq. kilometers) Saturday and was only 2 percent contained.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported that five residents and one firefighter suffered minor injuries.

Residents were ordered to evacuate from several roads in the rural area as flames climbed tall trees.

The forested area burning is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Oroville, where spillways in the nation's tallest dam began crumbling from heavy rains this winter and led to temporary evacuation orders for 200,000 residents downstream.

———

11:12 a.m.

A wildfire that forced evacuations in Santa Barbara County doubled in size overnight amid high temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds.

County fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said Saturday that the fire had burned more than 9 square miles (23 sq. kilometers) outside Santa Maria and remained 10 percent contained.

The fire was one of several threatening homes around the state during a heat wave that has made it hard on firefighters.

More than 1,000 firefighters were deployed to the fire that sent plumes over northern Santa Barbara County and southern San Luis Obispo County and led to evacuation orders for about 300 residents.

Zaniboni says five helicopters and four planes are attacking the flames and working to protect homes.

———

11:31 p.m.

Hot, dry winds have fanned a wildfire in Santa Barbara County that has now grown to nearly five square miles and forced evacuations in the most urgent of several blazes burning throughout the baking state.

County fire officials say the wildfire that broke out Friday is 10 percent contained.

It was sending a huge plume of smoke over northern Santa Barbara County and southern San Luis Obispo County.

Evacuation orders have been given to about 300 residents in the area.

The American Red Cross has opened a shelter for evacuees.

Meanwhile, inland Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley faced heat that exceeded triple digits Friday, with more expected Saturday. The heat has been especially hard on the dairy industry, which has had to deal with livestock deaths.