The Latest: New Oakland Police Chief Looks to Rebuild Ties

The Latest on Oakland hiring a new police chief (all times local):

2:05 p.m.

Oakland leaders have hired an outsider and the first woman to run and reform the city's troubled police department.

Mayor Libby Schaaf on Wednesday called Anne Kirkpatrick a "reform-minded leader." The city cycled through three chiefs in three weeks this summer after several officers were implicated in a sex-abuse scandal with an underage girl.

Kirkpatrick vows to rebuild damaged relations with Oakland's significant black community while working to revitalize a demoralized rank-and-file force.

She says she's "interested in transformation" but didn't provide specifics.

Besides the sex scandal, the police department has been under federal court oversight since 2003.

Kirkpatrick has led four different departments in her three-decade career. Chicago hired her six months ago to lead an effort to oversee reforms within its department after considering her for chief.