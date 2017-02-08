The Latest: Oakland Union Official: Fire Chief Is on Leave

The Latest on the aftermath of a December fire that killed 36 party-goers at an Oakland warehouse (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

The vice president of the Oakland firefighters union says the chief in charge when the "Ghost Ship" warehouse fire broke out has been on leave for weeks with acting chiefs filling in.

Zac Unger said Wednesday the department has received no information on the kind of leave taken by Fire Chief Teresa Deloach Reed. He said firefighters do not know when or if she will return.

The deadliest building fire in the United States in more than a decade broke out in December during a late-night party in a cluttered warehouse, killing 36.

Deloach Reed's executive assistant Angela Robinson Pino said "city policy" prohibits officials from discussing whether employees are on leave.

———

1:40 p.m.

Police in Oakland visited a cluttered warehouse converted into an illegal residence dozens of times in the several years before it burned down, killing 36 people.

Officials on Wednesday released hundreds of pages of city documents requested by The Associated Press and other media outlets.

They detail complaints from neighbors, residents and visitors of the so-called Ghost Ship warehouse about safety problems, loud parties and other issues with the dilapidated building converted illegally into a living area.

Firefighters and other city officials also were called to the property and adjacent buildings. No citations were ever issued.

A fire ripped through the warehouse Dec. 2 and killed 36 partygoers. Oakland fire officials have yet to announce the cause of the blaze.

The Alameda County district attorney has launched a criminal investigation.