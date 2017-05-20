The Latest: LA airport police says man was looking for food

The Latest on a disturbance on a flight between Los Angeles and Honolulu (all times local):

9:38 a.m.

Los Angeles Airport police say a 25-year-old man with a Turkish passport who was arrested after walking through a door leading onto an airfield ramp provided an address in Santa Monica when questioned by authorities.

Airport police spokesman Rob Pedregon said Saturday that Anil Uskanli opened the door and walked up to a contractor early Friday to ask where he could get some food.

Airport police say Uskanli had been drinking but was not drunk. He was cited for misdemeanor trespassing and released.

Pedregon says such incidents are relatively common at the airport. He says Uskanli did not appear to have another motive for walking through the door since he stopped almost immediately to ask about food.

Federal authorities say Uskanli was later arrested in connection with a disturbance on a Hawaii-bound flight.

———

8:12 a.m.

The association of flight attendants says it is proud of the American Airlines crew that handled a disturbance on a Hawaii-bound flight Friday and allowed the plane to land safely.

Bob Ross, president of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, on Saturday said the attendants intervened to "defuse a high-risk situation."

Eyewitnesses have said a flight attendant used an airplane drink cart to prevent a man from reaching the front of the jet.

Ross says flight attendants are the last line of defense during air travel.

7:25 a.m.

American Airlines says its flight attendants played a key role in handling a disturbance on a Hawaii-bound flight to ensure the safety of those on board.

American Airlines spokeswoman Katie Cody said in a statement Saturday the incident highlighted the airline crew's professionalism.

Law enforcement officers were requested to meet Flight 31 when the plane landed in Honolulu on Friday.

Eyewitnesses say a flight attendant used an airplane drink cart to block a man from reaching the front of the jet.

He was then immobilized with duct tape in a seat until the plane landed, escorted by two fighter jets.