The Latest: Police: Escaped mental patient is in California

The Latest on a dangerous Hawaii man who escaped from the state psychiatric hospital (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Police say a dangerous man who escaped from Hawaii's psychiatric hospital is believed to be in Northern California.

Honolulu police say Randall Saito is considered extremely dangerous. He was acquitted of a 1979 murder by reason of insanity and committed to the hospital.

Police say he left the hospital Sunday, took a taxi to a chartered plane to Maui and then boarded another plane to San Jose, California.

Police say he arrived in San Jose two hours before hospital staff reported his disappearance.

Hawaii State Hospital Administrator William May said Tuesday that officials are fully cooperating with law enforcement and appropriate steps would be taken if Saito had help from someone inside the facility.

He says the hospital will conduct an internal review once Saito is returned to custody and a criminal investigation is complete.

4:15 p.m.

Officials say a man acquitted of murder by reason of insanity was reported to police hours after he left the state psychiatric hospital and failed to return.

It's not clear under what circumstances Randall Saito was away from the facility in a Honolulu suburb.

Police in Hawaii say Saito took a flight to California on Sunday after flying to Maui from Honolulu.

3:10 p.m.

Police in Hawaii say an escaped psychiatric hospital patient who had been tried for murder took a flight to California on Sunday after flying to Maui from Honolulu.

San Jose airport spokesman Jon Vaden said the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service have reviewed security footage from San Jose International Airport in connection with the manhunt for Randall Saito.

Vaden said police have not advised him of any threats at the airport.

He could not confirm that Saito had flown into San Jose International and referred further questions to the Honolulu Police Department, which did not immediately return calls and an email seeking information about his current whereabouts, despite concerns about public safety.

12:36 p.m.

Maui police say a Hawaii man once accused of murder who escaped from the state's psychiatric hospital has caught a flight off Maui.

Honolulu police say Saito left the Hawaii State Hospital outside Honolulu at 9 a.m. Sunday and failed to return. Maui police say he flew to Maui shortly afterward.

Defense attorneys sought to have Saito released in 2000. But Jeff Albert, a deputy city prosecutor, objected, saying Saito "fills all the criteria of a classic serial killer."

9 a.m.

Hawaii authorities are searching for a man who escaped from the state's psychiatric hospital outside Honolulu and flew to Maui.

Maui County police say Saito flew to Maui shortly after he left the hospital, but they don't know where he is now.

The 59-year-old is 6 feet (1.8 meters) tall and 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

