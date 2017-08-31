The Latest: Cop shooting suspect has violent criminal record

The Latest on the fatal shooting of a police officer in California (all times local):

1 p.m.

The California man suspected of shooting three police officers and killing one has a lengthy and violent criminal history.

Court records show 32-year-old Thomas Daniel Littlecloud has been sentenced to prison for grand theft, vehicle theft, assault with a semi-automatic weapon, illegal possession of a gun and evading a police officer. The charges date back to 2004.

Littlecloud is accused of shooting at two California Highway Patrol officers through a hotel door Wednesday when they arrived to investigate a stolen vehicle ring. He then allegedly went out the back door and shot and killed a sheriff's deputy.

Authorities have said he used an assault rifle to shoot the officers.

They say Littlecloud is in critical condition in a hospital with life threatening injuries and has not been booked on charges.

Records Littlesloud twice twice violated his parole in 2015.

——

12:35 p.m.

A California state senator has identified two officers who were wounded in a shootout that left a sheriff's officer dead.

The California Highway Patrol has yet to release the names. But Sen. Jim Nielsen said on the Senate floor Thursday that he got information from the agency and named the CHP officers as John Wilson and Dave Woodard.

Nielsen says one was shot in the shoulder and another in the ribs.

The officers were wounded Wednesday outside a Sacramento hotel when they knocked on the door of a room where they suspected a stolen vehicle ring was operating.

The shooter then left through the back and shot a sheriff's deputy who later died. The gunman was wounded in a shootout with authorities.

——

10:30 a.m.

Police have identified a San Francisco Bay Area man as the suspect in the fatal shooting of a California sheriff's deputy in Sacramento.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department says 32-year-old Thomas Daniel Littlecloud suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds and was in critical condition Thursday at a hospital. It's unclear if he has been charged with anything.

Authorities say Littlecloud shot at two California Highway Patrol officers through a hotel door before fleeing through and also shot Sheriff's Deputy Robert French, who later died.

The police have charged 23-year-old Priscilla Prendez of Oakland with vehicle theft and felony evasion in connection with the incident.

California Highway Police officers discovered Prendez had registered a room at the Ramada Inn where the shootout later occurred after she led them on a 20-mile (32-kilometer) chase in what is believed to be a stolen vehicle.

She is being held in lieu of $90,000 bail. The police have not identified the second woman who was in the car with Prendez.

——

6 a.m.

One law-enforcement officer was killed and two others wounded when a gunman carrying a high-powered rifle shot through the door of his hotel room, then leapt out over a balcony and led police on a brief car chase in California's state capital city.

The suspect was captured minutes later Wednesday when he crashed the car, exchanged gunfire with officers and was wounded. His name has not been released.

Two California Highway Patrol officers were also shot, and both are recovering. Their names have not been released.

Sheriff's Deputy Robert French, who died on the way to the hospital, was a 21-year veteran of the sheriff's office.

Two other California police officers from Bakersfield are recovering following an unrelated shooting Wednesday night.