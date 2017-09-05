The Latest: Police: Man dropped off kidnapped ex at casino

The Latest on a California woman believe kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Authorities say a man who kidnapped his ex-girlfriend in California dropped her off at a Nevada casino before she was rescued.

Santa Barbara County, California, sheriff's investigators say Joseph Hetezel dropped Virginia Paris off in front of the Railroad Pass Hotel and Casino in Henderson on Monday night and drove off.

Authorities say Paris approached security guards at the casino and told them she had been abducted.

Sheriff's investigators say Hetzel may be on his way to Utah.

Investigators believe Hetzel kidnapped Paris in Solvang, California, on Friday and drove away in her black Chrysler sedan.

They were seen Sunday near Phoenix, where Paris approached a customer for help at a coffee shop. Investigators say Hetzel saw the exchange, grabbed Paris and dragged her away.

————

7:10 a.m.

Police say a California woman believed kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend has been found at a Las Vegas-area casino-hotel near the Arizona border.

Henderson Officer Rod Pena says security at the Railroad Pass Hotel and Casino reported that Virginia Paris approached guards late Monday and told them she had been abducted.

The 55-year-old woman has been taken to the hospital, but it's unclear if she is injured.

The suspect, 52-year-old Joseph Hetzel, is still at large.

Investigators believe Hetzel kidnapped Paris in Solvang, California, on Friday and drove away in her black Chrysler sedan.

They were seen Sunday near Phoenix, where Paris approached a customer for help at a coffee shop. Investigators say Hetzel saw the exchange, grabbed Paris and dragged her away.

Paris previously obtained a restraining order against Hetzel.