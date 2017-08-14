The Latest: 2 of 3 men slain at race track shot twice

The Latest on the shooting at a southern Wisconsin race track that left three men dead (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

The sheriff heading the investigation into the slayings of three Illinois men at a southern Wisconsin race track says a gunman shot two of the victims, followed the third as he tried to run away and shot him, then returned to the other two and shot them a second time.

At a news conference outside the Great Lakes Dragaway near Union Grove, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said Monday the man who killed the three Sunday night is still at large.

Beth says the three victims are gang members from in and around Aurora, Illinois. Beth says he doesn't yet know what motivated the shooting, which were done point blank at close range in a concession area in the parking lot of the raceway where some 15,000 people had gathered for a car show and drag race.

The sheriff says a pistol was used in the shooting, which has not been recovered.

Union Grove is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Milwaukee.

———

11:50 a.m.

The sheriff planned a news conference for 1 p.m. Monday.

———

8:50 a.m.

———

7 a.m.

———

12:41 a.m.

