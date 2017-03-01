The Latest: Protester names removed from Memphis police list

The Latest on a lawsuit by labor activists who say Memphis police have intimidated fast food restaurant workers who are seeking higher wages (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

The city of Memphis has revised a so-called "security book" and removed the names of more than 40 protesters from a list of people required to have police escorts at City Hall.

City officials released the revised list Wednesday afternoon.

The action came hours after activists pushing for higher wages and union rights at fast food restaurants sued the city, alleging police intimidated protesters and violated their free speech. The federal complaint says police have followed organizers home after meetings and put organizers on a list requiring a police escort when they visit City Hall.

Police Director Michael Rallings told reporters the "security book" created by the police department has been in place at City Hall since 2010. He said it's not politically motivated.

2:30 p.m.

Activists pushing for higher wages and union rights at fast food restaurants like McDonald's are suing the city of Memphis, alleging the police department intimidated protesters and violated their free speech.

Lawyers with the Fight for $15 campaign filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Tuesday against the city, Mayor Jim Strickland and Police Director Michael Rallings. A city spokeswoman declined comment.

The complaint filed in U.S. District Court says police have followed organizers home after meetings and put organizers on a list requiring them to have a police escort when they visit City Hall.

The Fight for $15 campaign has been protesting in cities around the country since late 2012. It is seeking a $15-per-hour minimum wage. Protesters have been joined at rallies by other low-wage workers.