The Latest: Search continues for parolee who fled with kids

The Latest on a paroled sex offender who remains missing after leading police on a chase in a motor home (all times local):

9:25 a.m.

Authorities say a paroled sex offender who remains missing after he led them on an hours-long chase in a motor home with his two young children inside should be considered "armed and dangerous."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday that a manhunt is under way for 46-year-old Stephen Houk.

Houk is a registered sex offender on parole for a sex crime in Oregon.

Detectives tried to arrest Houk on Tuesday after the sheriff's department says he had a fight with his wife. That led to a chase in Hollywood that lasted for hours before it ended 100 miles (161 kilometers) away in an almond orchard north of Bakersfield.

Houk escaped capture. His children were found safe inside the RV and reunited with their mother.

———

9:20 p.m.

Authorities are looking for a paroled sex offender they say led them on a 100-mile chase from Los Angeles in a motor home with his two young children inside before escaping.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says detectives on Tuesday tried to arrest a 46-year-old Oregon man who had a fight with his wife and was wanted for child abduction and weapons violations.

That led to a chase into Hollywood and then north by freeway with more than a dozen CHP patrol cars following the motor home.

Hours later, the RV finally stopped in an orchard north of Bakersfield.

His children, a 3-year-old boy and an 11-month-old girl, were found safe but Hauk wasn't in the motor home.

Authorities say the man, Stephen Houk, is believed to be armed.