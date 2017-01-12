The Latest: Searchers Find More Human Remains in Lake Erie

The Latest on the search for wreckage of corporate jet that crashed into Lake Erie (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Officials say they have recovered more human remains in their search for wreckage of a corporate jet carrying six people that crashed in Lake Erie two weeks ago.

The Cuyahoga County medical examiner said Thursday that DNA testing will be required to make positive identification of the remains found Wednesday. Officials have said remains found Jan. 6 on a seat pulled from the lake were those of a male.

Searchers on Thursday found more debris believed to be from the plane.

Officials say at least 250 pieces of debris have been recovered so far. That includes the left wing and an engine cover, among other large items.

The victims are a Columbus businessman, his wife, their two sons, their neighbor and their neighbor's daughter, a University of Wisconsin-Madison student.

———

12:20 a.m.

The search for the wreckage from a corporate jet that crashed into Erie while carrying six people is turning up more debris.

Crews are concentrating on a handful of spots within a football field-sized section near Cleveland's lakefront.

The efforts over the past two weeks have been slow-going and hampered by ice, high winds and murky waters.

Cleveland officials say several significant pieces of debris were brought up Wednesday.

All six people who were on board the plane that left Burke Lakefront Airport on Dec. 29 are presumed dead.

Divers so far have found the remains of one passenger. They've also recovered the cockpit voice recorder.