The Latest: Sheriff open to reviewing mansion death evidence

The Latest on a wrongful-death trial involving a woman found hanged near San Diego (all times local):

6:05 p.m.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says it's open to reviewing evidence in the death of a woman found hanging at a mansion seven years ago.

A civil jury on Wednesday decided Adam Shacknai is legally responsible for the death of his brother's girlfriend. Jurors ordered him to pay Rebecca Zahau's family $5 million.

The sheriff's department says in a statement that it stands by the findings of its investigators and medical examiners that Zahau's death was suicide. But the department says it's willing to meet with the Zahau family to look at any new evidence that came out of the civil trial.

The 54-year-old Shacknai is the brother of pharmaceutical executive Jonah Shacknai, whom Zahau was dating when she died.

———

11:20 a.m.

A California civil jury has decided that a man is legally responsible for the death of his brother's girlfriend, who was found hanging at a San Diego-area mansion in 2011.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports jurors in the wrongful-death trial determined Wednesday that Adam Shacknai must pay Rebecca Zahau's family $5 million for the loss of her love and companionship.

Jurors haven't yet determined whether to order punitive damages.

Shacknai hung his head as the verdicts were read. The 54-year-old is the brother of pharmaceutical executive Jonah Shacknai, whom Zahau was dating when she died.

A coroner said the death was a suicide, and Zahau's family sued to challenge that decision.

The suit alleged Shacknai sexually assaulted Zahau and then killed her and staged the hanging.