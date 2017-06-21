The Latest: Sheriff: Urinating man at train stop had weapons

The Latest on a man found with weapons at a Los Angeles County rail station (all times local):

6 p.m.

Authorities say a man spotted urinating at a Los Angeles County light-rail station had a weapons cache that included silencers, a rifle, handgun and perhaps 150 rounds of ammunition.

Sheriff Jim McDonnell says there are no indications of terror activity and it's unclear why the man was armed.

But he says deputies may have saved a lot of lives by arresting 28-year-old Christopher Goodine on Wednesday at the Metro Gold Line's Sierra Madre station in Pasadena.

Deputies say Goodine wasn't wearing or doing anything else that drew attention.

In a duffel bag, authorities found an AR-15 rifle, a 40.-caliber handgun, a machete-like knife, silencers, loaded magazines, bags of bullets, a Bible and a notebook.

Authorities are trying to determine more about Goodine and his plans.

———

4:59 p.m.

Authorities say a man caught urinating in public at a Los Angeles County light rail station was found to be heavily armed.

The Sheriff's Department said in a news release that transit deputies arrested the man Wednesday afternoon at the Metro Gold Line's Sierra Madre station in Pasadena.

On him they found a loaded handgun that is restricted for law enforcement use, another loaded, high-powered firearm that resembles a rifle, two loaded, high-capacity magazines, a silencer, and a large survival knife that was nearly as long as a sword.

Sheriff Jim McDonnell and other officials planned to discuss the arrest at a news conference later Wednesday afternoon.