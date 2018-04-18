The Latest: Parents of 2 kids killed by nanny seek new law

The Latest on a nanny convicted of stabbing two children to death in their home (all times local):

8:25 p.m.

A man whose two small children were stabbed to death by their nanny at their New York home says he'd like to thank the judge and jurors at her murder trial, where she was found guilty.

Kevin Krim says he and his wife are "indebted" to prosecutors and police since the 2012 slayings of 2-year-old Leo and 6-year-old Lulu.

The Krims say on Facebook they believe parents should be protected from other people's "evil and lies." They say they're supporting legislation to make it a crime to falsify a job application or references for someone involved in child care, like their nanny did.

Dominican nanny Yoselyn Ortega (YOH'-sih-lihn ohr-TAY'-guh) was convicted Wednesday despite her claims she was too mentally ill to be held responsible for killing the children.

———

7:35 p.m.

The parents of two small children stabbed to death by their nanny in New York have posted a collage of images of them on their Facebook page shortly after the nanny's murder conviction.

Marina and Kevin Krim started the Lulu and Leo Fund, which aims to support innovative art programs for children. They use the fund's Facebook page to post updates on how they're doing since the October 2012 deaths of their children Leo and Lucia, who was called Lulu.

Dominican nanny Yoselyn Ortega (YOH'-sih-lihn ohr-TAY'-guh) was convicted Wednesday despite her claims she was too mentally ill to be held responsible for killing the children.

The children's mother wrote on Instagram after the verdict she loves Lulu and Leo.

———

5:40 p.m.

A nanny convicted of stabbing two children to death at their New York home while their parents were away has cried while being led out of a courtroom.

Yoselyn Ortega (YOH'-sih-lihn ohr-TAY'-guh) bludgeoned 6-year-old Lucia Krim and 2-year-old Leo Krim in October 2012 while their mother was taking a sibling to a swimming lesson and their father was on a business trip. She was convicted of murder on Wednesday despite her claims she was too mentally ill at the time to be held responsible.

Ortega expressed no reaction as the verdict was read. But she wiped tears from her eyes while leaving the courtroom later.

The children's father hugged alternate jurors in court and cried with them.

The 55-year-old Ortega is from the Dominican Republican and faces life in prison.

———

5:25 p.m.

Prosecutors say the parents of two children stabbed to death by their nanny at their New York home have "lived through the worst nightmare any parent could endure."

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. says his heart goes out to the Krim family.

Nanny Yoselyn Ortega (YOH'-sih-lihn ohr-TAY'-guh) bludgeoned 6-year-old Lucia Krim and 2-year-old Leo Krim in October 2012 while their mother was taking a sibling to a swimming lesson and their father was out of town. She was convicted of murder on Wednesday despite her claims she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.

The children's father hugged alternate jurors in court and cried with them as the verdict was read.

The 55-year-old Ortega is from the Dominican Republican and faces life in prison.

———

4:30 p.m.

A nanny convicted of murder for stabbing two children to death at their New York home has expressed no reaction to the verdict, just staring straight ahead.

The children's father, Kevin Krim, held hands in court on Wednesday with two alternate jurors who said they would stay for the verdict and then hugged them after it was read. They cried together.

Jurors found nanny Yoselyn Ortega (YOH'-sih-lihn ohr-TAY'-guh) guilty of murder in the October 2012 deaths of 6-year-old Lucia Krim and 2-year-old Leo Krim.

The nanny's lawyer had argued she was mentally ill and should not be held responsible.

Investigators say Lucia was stabbed more than 30 times and Leo was stabbed five times.

The 55-year-old Ortega is from the Dominican Republican and faces life in prison.

———

4:15 p.m.

A nanny who argued she was too mentally ill to be held responsible for stabbing two children to death at their New York home has been convicted.

Jurors on Wednesday found Yoselyn Ortega (YOH'-sih-lihn ohr-TAY'-guh) guilty of murder in the October 2012 deaths of 6-year-old Lucia Krim and her brother, 2-year-old Leo Krim.

The nanny's lawyer had argued she was mentally ill and should not be held responsible in the deaths of the children.

Investigators say Lucia was stabbed more than 30 times and Leo was stabbed five times. Prosecutors say Ortega knew what she was doing and understood "every stab, every slash."

The children's mother found them in a bathroom.

The 55-year-old Ortega is from the Dominican Republican and faces life in prison.