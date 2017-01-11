Latest: Sierra Nevada Blizzard Warning Set to Expire

The Latest on winter storms in California and Nevada (all times local):

6:50 a.m.

A rare blizzard warning for parts of the Sierra is set to expire at 10 a.m. Wednesday as the heaviest part of the storm has passed.

Tony Fuentes, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Reno, Nevada, urged caution, however, as snow will continue to fall throughout Wednesday and conditions remain hazardous.

Forecasters had warned of up to 10 feet of snow in the highest mountains, with up to 7 feet of snow around the resorts of Lake Tahoe.

Many ski resorts shut down Tuesday because of the storm.

Some ski resorts will stay closed Wednesday, including Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows, which has no power due to the storm.

The resort posted on Facebook that it had received more than 3 feet of snow in the last 24 hours.

———

6 a.m.

The second fast-moving storm this week is dumping steady rain across Southern California.

The National Weather Service issued flood advisories Wednesday as river levels rose again in mountain areas from Santa Barbara County south into Los Angeles County.

Officials warn residents along Los Angeles-area hillsides scarred by wildfires of the possibility of mudslides. Only minor debris flows have been reported.

The storm is not as strong as the one that moved through Southern California on Monday. The downpours are expected to lighten throughout the morning, but there is another chance of rain late Wednesday and into Thursday.

———

5:45 a.m.

A small tornado touched down as part of a strong band of thunderstorms that moved through Northern California during the latest winter storm that swelled rivers and prompted evacuations over flood fears.

National Weather Service meteorologist David Rowe says the tornado was on the ground south of Sacramento for about 3/8 of a mile late Tuesday. It tore limbs from trees and ripped awnings from buildings. No injuries are reported from the small twister, which was about 100 yards wide.

Rowe says while the heaviest rain has moved through, the risk of flooding remains.

About 2,000 people in rural Wilton, near Sacramento, were asked to leave their homes Tuesday, as crews tried to bolster a river levee.

There's still no estimate when Interstate 80 will reopen after more than 6 feet of snow fell along the mountain artery.