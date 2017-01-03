The Latest: Storms Moving Across South Claim 5th Life

The Latest on severe storms in parts of the South (all times local):

7:45 a.m.

Storms moving across the South have claimed a fifth life, this one in the flooded Florida Panhandle.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that 70-year-old William Patrick Corley's body was found Monday afternoon following flooding near the Shoal River in Mossy Head.

Authorities said Corley's car was partially submerged and his body was floating face-down nearby.

The sheriff's office said Corley's death remained under investigation, but no foul play was suspected.

The sheriff's office urged residents to monitor flood warnings and try to ensure that "loved ones in these areas are safe when leaving their homes."

Four people were killed Monday evening in southern Alabama when a tree fell on their mobile home.

———

1:20 a.m.

Parts of the South are bracing for more rain Tuesday, a day after severe storms killed four people in Alabama.

A spokeswoman for the Dothan Houston County Emergency Management Agency says the four died Monday evening when a tree fell on their mobile home in Rehobeth, Alabama.

Parts of southwest Alabama and southern Mississippi have received more than 8 inches of rain since Saturday.

Marksville, Louisiana, Fire Chief Jerry Bordelon says the storm tossed a fireworks stand more than 30 yards through the air and also knocked over some 18-wheelers.

In Georgia, forecasters say parts of the state could see as much as 3 inches of total rainfall from the storm system moving across the region.

Tens of thousands of people in Louisiana and Mississippi lost power at the height of the storm, according to utilities.