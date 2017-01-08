The Latest: Stranded Motorists Pulled From Flooded Roadways

The Latest on winter storms in California (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Stranded motorists were pulled from cars stuck on flooded roads as heavy rains from a massive winter storm moved into Northern California.

Authorities reported rescues in Marin and Sonoma counties, including an operation along U.S. 101 where several people were plucked from submerged vehicles. No injuries were reported.

Officials urged residents to avoid driving through standing water and to stay off rural roads, where rescues could be difficult.

Crews cleared trees and debris following mudslides caused by steady rain accompanying the system that could dump 15 inches in foothill areas as it gains strength throughout the day. Several feet of snow is expected in the Sierra Nevada.

Rangers at Yosemite National Park have closed all roads leading to the park's valley floor.

Authorities were watching rising water levels of several rivers, including the Cosumnes, Truckee, Merced, American and Russian.