The Latest: String of crashes on Iowa freeway leaves 1 dead

The Latest on winter weather causing crashes in the Midwest (all times local):

4 p.m.

Authorities in Iowa say one person has died and several others were hurt after dozens of vehicles collided along a snow-covered stretch of Interstate 35 near Ames.

Up to 70 cars, buses and trucks were involved in the string of crashes, which forced the closure of I-35 in both directions.

Story County Sheriff's Office Capt. Barry Thomas tells The Des Moines Register he couldn't see from one end of the wrecks to the other.

Thomas says one person was killed and from three to five people were injured. Authorities didn't release the names of those killed or hurt.

———

2:50 p.m.

Authorities in Missouri say five people died and dozens were injured after more than 650 crashes occurred on snow-covered roads.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the wrecks began Sunday afternoon as the snow started to fall. The National Weather Service says rapidly declining temperatures throughout the day caused the wet roadways to freeze over.

The largest crash happened on Interstate 44 near Marshfield, about 150 miles southeast of Kansas City. Authorities say 60 to 80 vehicles were damaged in the wreck and a 55-year-old California man was killed.

In Iowa, authorities closed part of Interstate 35 near Ames on Monday after up to 50 vehicles collided on the snow-covered pavement. Officials say the wrecks were caused, in part, by drivers trying to enter the freeway and crashing into existing accidents.