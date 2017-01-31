Latest: Supreme Court Won't Stop Man's Execution in Missouri

The Latest on the scheduled Missouri execution of a man convicted of killing a woman and her two children in 1998 (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to halt the scheduled Missouri execution of a man convicted of killing a woman and her two children in 1998.

The court issued its ruling without comment Tuesday. Mark Christeson is scheduled to die Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre for the killings of Susan Brouk, her 12-year-old daughter, Adrian, and 9-year-old son, Kyle.

The main issue raised in Christeson's appeal is that his trial lawyers were inept, noting they missed a 2005 deadline for a federal appeal, which is a standard procedure in death penalty cases.

Christeson was 18 when he and a 17-year-old cousin attacked Brouk at her rural home in the south-central Missouri town of Vichy, then killed Brouk and her two children.

Christeson's cousin testified against him and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

12 a.m.

A Missouri man convicted of killing a woman and her two children in 1998 has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to halt his execution.

Mark Christeson is scheduled for lethal injection Tuesday evening. If carried out, it will be Missouri's first execution since May.

The main issue raised in Christeson's appeal Monday is that his trial lawyers were inept, noting they missed a 2005 deadline for a federal appeal, which is a standard procedure in death penalty cases.

Christeson was 18 when he and a 17-year-old cousin attacked Susan Brouk at her rural home in Vichy, then killed Brouk, her 12-year-old daughter and her 9-year-old son.

The cousins were caught after fleeing to California. Christeson's cousin testified against him and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.