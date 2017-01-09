The Latest: Grand Jury to Hear Case of Texas Policeman

The Latest on the investigation in Texas of a white policeman who wrestled a black woman to the ground (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

A Texas District Attorney will present to a grand jury the results of an investigation of an incident in which a white Fort Worth Police officer slammed a black mother to the ground.

Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald on Monday suspended the officer without pay for 10 days but decided not to fire him. A video of the officer's actions last month went viral on social media.

The mother, Jacqueline Craig, reported to police that an unnamed neighbor had choked her 7-year-old son after warning him not to litter. Craig and the officer had a tense conversation before he can be seen in the Dec. 21 video wrestling her to the ground.

Sam Jordan, a spokeswoman for the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Office, says the case will be presented to a grand jury in its entirety, but a date had not been set as of Monday. She says the grand jury will then decide whether the officer, the mother and her daughters or the neighbor involved in the altercation that drew police will face any criminal charges.

———

1:15 p.m.

A white Texas police officer has been suspended without pay for 10 days, but will not be fired, after an internal investigation of a cellphone video in which he is seen wrestling a black mother and her daughter to the ground and arresting them.

Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald announced the discipline at a news conference Monday.

The incident happened last month after Jacqueline Craig complained that a neighbor choked her 7-year-old son for littering. In the video viewed millions of times on Facebook, the officer forces Craig and her daughter to the ground. He thrusts a stun gun into Craig's back. Craig and her daughters were arrested on charges including disorderly conduct.

Craig's attorney, who did not immediately return a call for comment, had demanded the officer be fired.

———

12:20 p.m.

Police in Texas say an investigation is complete into a confrontation captured on cellphone video in which a white officer wrestled a black woman to the ground before arresting her and two of her teenage daughters.

Fort Worth police say they will announce Monday whether the officer faces disciplinary action in the Dec. 21 incident.

Police haven't named the officer involved. The incident happened after Jacqueline Craig complained that a neighbor choked her 7-year-old son. In the video, the officer questions whether that's a problem. One of Craig's daughters tries to push her mother away from the officer, but the officer forces Craig and the teen to the ground. He thrusts a stun gun into Craig's back.

He arrested Craig and her daughters on charges that include disorderly conduct.