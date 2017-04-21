The Latest: Outage sent San Franciscans outside to play

The Latest on a widespread power outage in San Francisco (all times local):

3:05 p.m.

Many people affected by a power outage in San Francisco are venting their frustrations or celebrating some unexpected time off via social media.

After being evacuated from buildings or finding themselves stranded, many people took to coffee shops with wifi in areas that still had power.

Power has been restored to less than a third of the 90,000 customers who lost power. Pacific Gas & Electric said it expected to restore power to remaining customers by late afternoon.

The electricity went out on a sunny spring day, and some people posted memes about being let off work and playing in the sunshine.

Police Chief William Scott urged those stuck downtown to enjoy the day rather than try to cross one of the city's major bridges. He said, "see the city and enjoy the restaurants, enjoy the parks and whatnot."

———

2:15 p.m.

A utility company spokesman says the San Francisco power outage that left thousands in the dark was caused by a "catastrophic failure" of a circuit breaker that caused a fire at a power substation.

Pacific Gas & Electric spokesman Barry Anderson says power has been restored to about 23,000 of the 90,000 customers that previously lost power in a massive swath of the central city.

He says soot from the debris of the fire swept across the area and took out more customers.

In a statement posted on its website, PG&E says it expects to restore power to about 25,000 more customers "in the next few hours" and to remaining customers late in the afternoon.

———

2 p.m.

Pacific Gas & Electric says that as of 1 p.m. it has restored electricity to 15,000 of at least 90,000 customers affected by a power outage in San Francisco.

In a statement posted on its website, PG&E says it expects to restore power to about 25,000 more customers "in the next few hours" and to remaining customers late in the afternoon.

PG&E has not said what caused the power outage, which affected the city's Financial District and other areas.

———

11:55 a.m.

The San Francisco Fire Department says it has responded to more than 100 calls for service since a power outage struck a large area of the city.

However, no injuries related to the blackout were reported.

The department tweeted that the calls included 20 elevators with people stuck inside.

The department adds there have been no delays in responding to calls.

Pacific Gas & Electric says a series of outages began at 9 a.m. and within 30 minutes about 90,000 customers lost power.

———

10:17 a.m.

Pacific Gas & Electric says about 90,000 customers have been affected by a power outage in San Francisco.

PG&E spokeswoman Tamar Sarkissian said a series of outages began affecting parts of the city at 9 a.m. Friday.

Sarkissian says crews are assessing the situation but there's no immediate estimate for when power will be restored.

The outage includes the Financial District and other areas. One downtown commuter rail station has been shut down.

———

10 a.m.

A wide area of San Francisco has been hit by a power outage.

The blackout hit at midmorning Friday in the Financial District and other areas.

The Bay Area Rapid Transit tweeted that its downtown Montgomery Station is closed due to the outage.

The San Francisco Chronicle says (http://bit.ly/2pN3o6b ) the outage is also affecting the Presidio, and KRON-TV reports the outage stretches to the Marina/Cow Hollow area.

A call seeking comment from Pacific Gas & Electric was not immediately returned.