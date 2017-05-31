The Latest: Portland rally gets go-ahead

The Latest on a deadly stabbing attack on a Portland, Oregon, light-rail train (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

The federal government has declined to revoke a permit for Sunday's pro-Donald Trump free speech rally in downtown Portland.

Mayor Ted Wheeler wanted the permit rescinded. He said the event will exacerbate tensions in the city following last week's deadly stabbing on a light-rail train.

The U.S. General Services Administration said Wednesday that the permit applicant followed all rules and regulations and there is no basis for revoking it.

Wheeler said he respects the decision but remains concerned about the safety of Portland residents.

The agency handled the permit request because the rally is being held in a park owned by the U.S. government.

———

12:43 p.m.

An organizer has canceled an anti-Shariah law rally that had been planned June 10 in downtown Portland.

In a Facebook post, Scott Ryan Presler blamed "inflammatory comments" by Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, saying they put participants at risk of violence. He said they will instead march in Seattle.

Wheeler called on the U.S. government to revoke a permit for an event Sunday billed as a pro-President Donald Trump free-speech rally and not to issue a permit for the anti-Shariah law rally. Both were planned on federal property.

Wheeler said the city is in mourning from a deadly stabbing on a light-rail train and that the events would exacerbate tensions.

Jeremy Joseph Christian is accused of killing two men and injuring a third who tried to stop his anti-Muslim tirade.

The rally scheduled for Sunday is still on.

————

11:52 a.m.

A man who was stabbed in the neck while helping confront a man shouting anti-Muslim insults at two young women on a Portland, Oregon, light-rail train says the city should focus on the girls, not him.

Micah Fletcher said in a Facebook video Wednesday that the young women must be traumatized.

The 21-year-old says Portland has a "white savior complex" and wants to heap praise on him, but the real victims are the women who were subjected to hate speech Friday.

Two other men who tried to help died after they also were stabbed. Fletcher says he's heartbroken for their families.

Jeremy Joseph Christian is accused of aggravated murder and other charges.

———

12:15 a.m.

Court documents allege a man charged with fatally stabbing two men and injuring a third who tried to shield young women from an anti-Muslim tirade in Portland, Oregon, bragged about the attacks as he sat in the back of a police patrol car.

Jeremy Joseph Christian made a first court appearance Tuesday on aggravated murder and other charges but did not enter a plea.

A probable cause affidavit says 35-year-old Christian can be heard on video surveillance saying he stabbed three people in the neck.

The Pacific Northwest has been a leader on many socially liberal fronts including raising the minimum wage and legalizing recreational marijuana but the region has a long and violent history of white supremacist and other racist activities.