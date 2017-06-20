Latest: Principal of slain teen's school: She was 'beloved'

The Latest on the killing of a teenage girl as she and her friends returned to a mosque in Virginia (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

The principal of the suburban Washington high school that slain Muslim teen Nabra Hassanen attended says the 10th grader was a beloved student and a friend to all.

South Lakes High School Principal Kim Retzer said in a letter Tuesday that she visited with Nabra's family a day earlier. Retzer says she offered condolences and says Nabra will be greatly missed.

Authorities have said an angry driver attacked Nabra with a baseball bat, put her in his car and took her to another location where he attacked her again. Her body was found in a pond.

Police say the 17-year-old left a Sterling-area mosque between Ramadan prayers to get food at a McDonald's with other teenagers. They were on their way back when Darwin Martinez Torres, 22, drove up to their group and an altercation ensued.

The incident is not being investigated as a hate crime.

Retzer's letter says school counselors and a Fairfax County Public Schools crisis team were available Tuesday to support students or staff. She says crisis support also will be available in the coming days.

———

10 a.m.

Vigils are being planned around the country to honor a Muslim teen who police say was fatally beaten with a baseball bat by an angry driver as she walked with friends to a Virginia mosque this weekend.

Women's Initiative for Self-Empowerment CEO Rana Abdelhamid said by telephone that her group is partnering with groups in cities around the nation to hold vigils Tuesday for 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen and stand in solidarity with her family.

Abdelhamid says there are vigils planned in New York, Washington, Boston, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Detroit. A vigil also is planned for Wednesday in Hassanen's hometown of Reston, Virginia.

Police say the Egyptian-American girl died of blunt force trauma to the upper body after 22-year-old Darwin Martinez Torres of El Salvador attacked her with a baseball bat in a Washington suburb. Police have described it as a road rage incident and say there's no evidence to suggest it was a hate crime.

———

3:30 a.m.

Authorities say a man charged with murder in the death of a Muslim teen who was attacked near her Virginia mosque became enraged after getting in a fight with one of the girl's friends.

Police say 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen died of blunt force trauma to the upper body after 22-year-old Darwin Martinez Torres attacked her with a baseball bat in a Washington suburb.

Police have described it as a road rage incident and say there's no evidence to suggest it was a hate crime.

The girl's father says he doesn't understand how this could have happened and that his daughter was a friend to everyone.

Martinez Torres was arraigned Monday and denied bail pending a July 19 court appearance. A judge appointed him a public defender, whose office declined comment.