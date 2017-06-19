The Latest: Police cite "road rage" in Muslim girl's death

The Latest on the killing of a teenage girl after she and her friends left a mosque in northern Virginia (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

Police in Fairfax, Virginia are saying "road rage" prompted the slaying of a teenage Muslim girl who was walking with friends to her mosque between Ramadan prayers this weekend.

The girl's father, Mohmoud Hassanen Aboras of Reston says he doesn't understand that, because his daughter, 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen, was a friend to everyone.

Police have charged 22-year-old Darwin Martinez Torres with murder.

A police statement Monday says "this tragic case appears to be the result of a road rage incident involving the suspect, who was driving and who is now charged with murder, and a group of teenagers who was walking and riding bikes in and along a roadway."

The statement says the police "investigation at this point in no way indicates the victim was targeted because of her race or religion."

Police have not identified Hassanen, but her father confirmed she was the victim in Sunday's attack.

———

2:15 p.m.

Police in Fairfax, Virginia, say their investigation so far has shown no indication that anti-Islamic sentiment motivated the killing of a teenage Muslim girl who was walking to her mosque.

Police say the girl and her friends were walking back from a McDonald's in northern Virginia early Sunday when they got into a dispute with a man in a car. Darwin Martinez Torres of Sterling has been charged with the girl's killing.

Police have said that the slaying is not being investigated as a hate crime at this point, but Fairfax County Police Spokesman Don Gotthardt stresses that the investigation is in the early stages and things could change.

So far, Gotthardt says, they've found no indication of a link "between the victim's faith or religious beliefs or the mosque and the crime itself."

A hate crime in Virginia is defined in part as a crime directed against a person because of the person's race, religion or national origin.

———

10:30 a.m.

A 22-year-old man charged with killing a teenage girl after she and her friends left a mosque Sunday is being held without bail.

Darwin Martinez Torres of Sterling was arraigned Monday in Fairfax County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. He was ordered held without bond pending a July 19 court appearance.

Police say the girl and her friends were walking back from a McDonald's in the Sterling area early Sunday when they got into a dispute with a man in a car. Police arrested Torres after a search.

Police said the girl had been participating in overnight activities at a religious institution. The All Dulles Area Muslim Society confirmed in a news release that the teens were affiliated with the mosque.

Police reiterated Monday the slaying is not being investigated as a hate crime.