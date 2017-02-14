The Latest: Woman has mixed emotions to plea in terror case

The Latest on a man accused of buying high-powered rifles used in the San Bernardino terror attack agreeing to plead guilty to federal criminal charges (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

A California woman whose boyfriend was among those killed in the terror attack in San Bernardino says a plea agreement for a man accused of buying the high-powered rifles used in the shooting brings mixed emotions.

Court papers released Tuesday say 25-year-old Enrique Marquez Jr. agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to provide material support to terrorists and lying when he purchased two rifles used in the 2015 attack.

Mandy Pifer's boyfriend, Shannon Johnson, was among 14 people killed in the attack at the Inland Regional Center.

Pifer said she's relieved the case against Marquez won't drag out with a long trial but nothing will bring her boyfriend back. She's planning to speak at Marquez's sentencing.

3 p.m.

Court records say a man accused of buying high-powered rifles used in the San Bernardino terror attack has agreed to plead guilty to federal criminal charges.

The documents released Tuesday say Enrique Marquez Jr. has agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to provide material support to terrorists and one other charge.

Prosecutors say Marquez acknowledged plotting with Syed Rizwan Farook in 2011 and 2012 to massacre college students and gun down motorists on a gridlocked freeway. Those attacks never occurred.

Authorities said Marquez purchased the guns used by Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, in the Dec. 2, 2015, attack in which 14 people were killed at a public health agency event before the suspects died in a gunfight with police.