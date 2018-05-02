The Latest: Wounded Arizona officer is in stable condition

The Latest on a shooting in Arizona that left a suspect dead and a police officer injured (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Authorities say a police officer is in stable condition after being wounded in a shooting that left an arson suspect dead in Quartzsite, near the California border.

Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Kameron Lee said the officer remained hospitalized Wednesday. He declined to name the officer or provide any other details.

Lee says the incident began Tuesday night when police responding to house fires were told someone set the fires before driving off.

The officer was seriously wounded when state troopers and police located a suspect early Wednesday. Lee said a trooper dragged the officer to cover as another trooper returned fire.

Authorities say the suspect was later shot by troopers at another location after negotiations were unsuccessful.

———

10:40 a.m.

Authorities say a suspect who set two houses on fire and then shot and wounded a police officer in the western Arizona desert community of Quartzsite is dead after being shot by state troopers.

Trooper Kameron Lee says the officer was seriously wounded when troopers and police located the suspect early Wednesday morning. The suspect then was shot by troopers at another location after negotiations were unsuccessful.

Lee said the incident began Tuesday night when police responding to the house fires were told the suspect set the fires before driving off.

According to Lee, one trooper dragged the wounded officer to cover as another trooper returned fire during the initial shooting.

No identities were released and Lee says additional information about circumstances of the incident aren't immediately available.