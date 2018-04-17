Lawsuit alleges discrimination by pregnant prison officer

LOS ANGELES — Apr 17, 2018, 4:30 PM ET
Sarah CoogleThe Associated Press
This photo provided by Little Red Photography Studio shows Sarah Coogle and her husband, Mike. Sarah Coogle, a California correction officer, is suing the state prison system after she says she lost her baby while responding to a fight between inmates when she was pregnant. She filed a discrimination lawsuit Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Bakersfield, Calif. (Amanda Hurley/Little Red Photography Studio via AP)

A California correction officer is suing the state prison system after she says she lost her baby while responding to a fight between inmates when she was pregnant.

Sarah Coogle filed a discrimination lawsuit Tuesday in Bakersfield.

Coogle says she told officials she was pregnant and asked for a less strenuous position at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi. She says she was told that wasn't possible and she'd have to either take leave or accept another position with a lower salary.

When she was seven months pregnant, Coogle fell while running to stop a fight between inmates and later "lost her baby due to a placental rupture."

The California Department of Corrections and Community Rehabilitation did not immediately comment on the lawsuit.

