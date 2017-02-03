Lawyer: Singapore Teen Seeking Asylum Detained Until Hearing

A Singapore teen seeking asylum after blog posts mocking his government landed him jail will remain in U.S. custody until a Chicago immigration court hearing next month.

Amos Yee's attorneys said Friday that immigration authorities denied a request for his release. He's been detained since Dec. 16 when he was taken into custody at O'Hare International Airport.

His hearing is March 7.

Attorney Sandra Grossman submitted his asylum application this week, saying it was unclear whether he'd be released from an Illinois jail during the proceedings. She says he'll be imprisoned longer in the U.S. than he was in Singapore.

In Singapore, the 18-year-old was jailed twice on charges of hurting the religious feelings of Christians and Muslims. Grossman says he was persecuted based on laws restricting freedom of expression.