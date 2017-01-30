Legislators Trash NYC Mayor's Plastic Bag Fee Plan

New York state lawmakers are lashing out at Mayor Bill de Blasio over New York City's plan to impose a fee on plastic shopping bags.

Legislators from both parties trashed the idea during a budget presentation from the Democratic mayor Monday in Albany.

Starting next month consumers in the city will pay 5 cents or more for single-use plastic shopping bags. Store owners will keep the money from the fee, which is intended to encourage the use of reusable bags and decrease litter.

Democratic Sen. Simcha Felder of Brooklyn says the fee is another example of how New Yorkers are "overtaxed, overfined, overticketed."

Felder is sponsoring legislation to prohibit the city from imposing the fee.

De Blasio defended the fee and says reusable plastic bags will be distributed to the public.