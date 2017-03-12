Lost hiker, dog found safe in California woods after 2 days

A woman and her dog have been found dehydrated but alive after disappearing for two days in the woods south of San Francisco during a family vacation, authorities said.

Bethnee Haury, 56, had stumbled into a deep ravine while hiking with her Australian shepherd, Camaro, near the community of Kings Mountain, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said. Her family reported her missing Thursday. Rescuers found her and the dog Saturday after combing hiking trails and searching by air.

"Searchers went into the area and were calling, and both she and the dog responded when rescuers called out to them," sheriff's Detective Salvador Zuno told the San Francisco Chronicle ( http://bit.ly/2lQQP8I ).

Haury was airlifted to a hospital to be treated for dehydration and minor injuries after she had made her way into a ravine with about a 200-foot drop. Searchers found her about 600 yards from a road.

Zuno said a team of 230 rescuers from 13 agencies looked for Haury.

"That (number) does not include search dogs, horses, off-road vehicles, the sheriff's air squadron or the Cal Fire helicopter that also participated," Zuno said.

