Louisiana Lieutenant Governor in France to Promote Tourism

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is leading a delegation to France to promote international travel in a country with strong ties to Louisiana.

Nungesser's office announced the trip Tuesday, two days after the delegation arrived in Paris. The visit ends Thursday. Besides Nungesser, the lieutenant governor's office says nearly two dozen tourism leaders and three state lawmakers are in the delegation.

Nungesser spokesman Barry Landry says the trip cost nearly $23,000 for the lieutenant governor and his staff.

The Louisiana group planned to meet with travel bloggers, tour operators, local media and mayors of Paris and Lyon.

Nungesser's office says the trip is an opportunity to promote Baton Rouge's bicentennial this year and New Orleans' tricentennial next year.

French visitors are among the largest group of international travelers to Louisiana.