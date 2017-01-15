Lynch to Speak at Alabama Church That Was Bombed in 1963

Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch will deliver her final speech as attorney general at a Birmingham church that was the site of one of the most violent attacks of the civil rights movement.

Lynch will speak Sunday afternoon at the city's 16th Street Baptist Church. The church was the target of a KKK bombing that killed four girls in 1963.

The speech will commemorate Martin Luther King, Jr. and comes on the eve of the national holiday named for King.

Lynch's speech comes days after President Barack Obama signed an order designating Birmingham's civil rights landmarks as a national monument.

The newly established Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument will include the 16th Street Church and the Birmingham park where protesters were attacked with fire hoses and police dogs.