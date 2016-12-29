Former Maine Columnist Fatally Shot While Showing Boy a Gun

A longtime former editor and columnist for the Portland Press Herald died at his home as he was showing a teenager a handgun and the gun went off while the boy was handling it, police said.

Michael Harmon, 71, of Sanford, was fatally shot Wednesday evening, police said.

Police said the 16-year-old boy and his father were at Harmon's home visiting at the time. They did not say if the two, both from North Berwick, were related to Harmon and did not release the teenager's name.

They also did not immediately describe the type of handgun, the Press Herald (http://bit.ly/2iuslgy) reported.

Readers knew Harmon as M.D. Harmon. He worked for the Portland Press Herald and Maine Sunday Telegram for 41 years before retiring in 2011, and he continued to write a weekly column.

The state medical examiner's office is scheduled to perform an autopsy. Police said the case will also be reviewed by the state attorney general's office.

Police said everyone involved has been cooperating with the investigation.