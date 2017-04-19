Maine governor interrupted with 'Black lives matter' shouts

Protesters disrupted Gov. Paul LePage's town hall meeting at the University of Southern Maine with shouts of "Black lives matter."

LePage, a Republican, was 10 minutes into his presentation Tuesday night when one man shouted obscenities at him. The man left as police moved toward him. One by one, about 25 other protesters seated throughout the audience interrupted LePage and left. The protesters gathered outside and held a peaceful demonstration.

LePage faced heavy criticism last year for saying he kept a binder of photos that showed the majority of drug dealers arrested in Maine are black or Hispanic.

At the end of the event, the governor thanked the crowd, saying, "Despite all the commotion, I survived it."

Portland police officers at the event say no one was arrested.