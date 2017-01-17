Man, 44, Accused of Killing, Dismembering Louisiana Roommate

A 44-year-old man is accused of killing and dismembering a 27-year-old who was living with the suspect's ex-girlfriend in an apartment where detectives found evidence of blood spatters, a big pool of blood and a struggle, authorities said Tuesday.

Viusqui Perez-Espinosa was arrested Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of Ivis Alexis Portales-Lara, said Lt. Brian McGregor, spokesman for the Kenner Police Department.

Authorities say jealousy was the apparent motive.

Investigators do not believe the woman who leased the apartment was involved in the killing, said Lt. Brian McGregor, spokesman for the Kenner Police Department.

"She's not being charged with any crime at this time," he said.

McGregor did not know whether Perez-Espinosa had a lawyer who could comment. Bond has not been set.

Both men were contract workers at the same refinery, McGregor said.

Portales-Lara's family reported him missing Nov. 13, after he failed to pick up his child for weekend visitation and missed church and appointments with friends, Kenner's police chief and the St. John the Baptist Parish sheriff said in a joint news release Tuesday.

Relatives said the victim was last seen the evening of Nov. 11 in an apartment in the Jefferson Parish city of Kenner, about 10 miles outside New Orleans, according to the news release.

Portales-Lara was living there with a woman whom Perez-Espinosa had left, McGregor said in a telephone interview. He said Perez-Espinosa returned there after being evicted from another apartment and moved in with the woman and Portales-Lara.

"Perez-Espinosa was jealous of Portales-Lara due to the fact he was romantically involved and living with" the woman, the news release said.

Interviews Nov. 15 with Portales-Lara's family and pastor showed that Perez-Espinosa had told them different stories about where Portales-Lara might be, and that the missing man had not shown up at work for two days.

Detectives went to the apartment Nov. 15 to interview the woman and Perez-Espinosa, and were invited in, according to the news release.

"Detectives began noticing what appeared to be a red blood like substance on the floor," it said. They also noticed apparent blood spatters on hallway walls and doors. After getting a search warrant, they found "even a larger pool of blood ... indicating an apparent struggle ... and the loss of a large quantity of blood."

McGregor said, "They saw droplets on the floor. From then they had to use an ultraviolet light source to find things that had been cleaned up."

It was Portales-Lara's blood, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office crime lab found.

A fisherman called the St. John the Baptist Sheriff's Office on Dec. 29, saying he had found an arm in a canal in Reserve, about 20 miles west of Kenner.

Searches over the past two weeks, using cadaver dogs, underwater drones and sonar, turned up more parts. McGregor estimated that 90 percent of Portales-Lara's body has been found.