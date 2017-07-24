Man charged with attacking 4 homeless people with a hammer

A homeless man is charged with attacking four other homeless people with a hammer as they slept in a vacant St. Louis school building, critically injuring two of the victims.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch ( http://bit.ly/2tUqENW ) reports that 61-one-year-old Edward Moore was charged Sunday with four counts of assault and armed criminal action. Bond is set at $500,000. No attorney is listed in online court records.

The four victims were taken to a hospital Saturday with head injuries. Police say a man and woman were listed in critical condition. Another man and woman were listed as stable.

The former school north of downtown closed in 1978.

Police say Moore attacked the others because he believed they had ransacked his personal belongings.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com