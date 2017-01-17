Man Charged After Fire at Washington State Mosque

A man with an extensive history of mental illness and property damage has been charged with arson in connection with a fire that severely damaged a Washington state mosque Saturday.

The Seattle Times reports ( https://goo.gl/qB4nZR ) Issac Wayne Wilson was charged in King County Tuesday. Bail was set at $1 million.

Charging documents say Wilson was found in a parking lot behind the Islamic Center of Eastside in Bellevue early Saturday, staring at the fire.

The documents say when approached by police, Wilson said, "I did it."

The mosque was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.

In July, Wilson disrupted prayers at the mosque and had to be escorted out. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct.

His probation officer told the court in December that Wilson suffered from "serious mental-health issues."

———

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com