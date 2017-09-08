Man charged in Indiana school threats to remain in custody

A California man charged with making online threats to blow up two suburban Indianapolis high schools will remain jailed while the case proceeds.

Buster Hernandez appeared Friday for a federal court hearing in Indianapolis. A judge laid out the charges, including child pornography and threatening to use an explosive, that the 26-year-old Bakersfield, California, man faces. WRTV reports Hernandez waived a detention hearing, meaning he'll remain in federal custody.

Authorities say the charges stem from threats a Plainfield, Indiana, girl received over Facebook in December 2015 after refusing to send sexually explicit photos of herself over the internet. The threats prompted temporary closures of Plainfield and Danville high schools and a shopping center.

Hernandez faces up to 50 years in prison on the most serious charge against him.

