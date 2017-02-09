Man Charged With Murder in Girlfriend's Death

Police in Baltimore say a man is facing murder charges after his girlfriend's body was found in a park.

Police announced on social media Thursday morning that Marco Holmes has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Tonja (THAN'-jay) Chadwick.

Holmes was arrested Wednesday on a violation of probation warrant. Police say Chadwick's body was found at Gwynns Falls Park last week. Police have said they believe she was killed in her apartment and her body was taken to the park.

Chadwick was last seen alive Jan. 28, dropping off her 4-year-old son. Her family reported her missing two days later.