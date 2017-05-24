Man charged in shooting of Kansas City church greeter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — May 24, 2017, 11:46 AM ET
This photo provided by the Kansas City Police Department shows Orlando Gentry, of Kansas City, Mo., who was charged Tuesday, May 23, 2017, with shooting into House of Refuge, a south Kansas City, Mo., church, injuring a greeter. Police said Gentry fired the shots during a confrontation Sunday, May 21, at the church. (Kansas City Police Department via AP)

A Kansas City man has been charged with shooting into a south Kansas City church, injuring a greeter.

Orlando Gentry was charged Tuesday with assault, possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in the shooting.

Kansas City police say the 29-year-old Gentry fired the shots during a confrontation Sunday at the House of Refuge church.

One of the bullets grazed Montell Bruce in the head and then he fell through a window in the sanctuary. Bruce was treated and released.

The Kansas City Star reports ( http://bit.ly/2qONhoH ) that Gentry told investigators he got into a fight at the church but denied having a gun.

Online court records do not show that Gentry has an attorney.

