Man With Sullied Water Well Testifies in Coal Ash Trial

A Tennessee man has testified he won't drink well water at his house near a coal-fired power plant because officials found a harmful chemical in it in 2015.

Albert Hudson testified Tuesday at a federal trial in Nashville. The Tennessee Clean Water Network and Tennessee Scenic Rivers Association sued the Tennessee Valley Authority, saying ash ponds at the federal utility's Gallatin plant illegally pollute groundwater and the Cumberland River.

The ex-TVA plant worker said he bought a filter and only drinks bottled water after state regulators detected hexavalent chromium in his well water in 2015.

TVA denies the pollution claims and says the hexavalent chromium could've been from another source. The utility also says Hudson's water met Tennessee drinking water standards in another test, save for an unrelated issue.