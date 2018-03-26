Maryland plans statewide electric-vehicle charging network

Utility companies in Maryland want to charge customers up to 42 cents extra per month to build the nation's second-largest network of electric vehicle charging stations after California's.

The Baltimore Sun reports the statewide network would grow to 24,000 residential, workplace and public charging stations, supporting the state's goal of putting 300,000 electric vehicles on Maryland's roads by 2025.

The $104 million program is supported by environmental groups and other stakeholders. Baltimore Gas & Electric Co., Potomac Electric Power Co., Delmarva Power and Potomac Edison Co. say rates would decrease as the program better utilizes state power grids.

The program is now before the state's Public Service Commission. Its comment period ends Tuesday.

———

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com