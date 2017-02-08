Ex-Mayor in Meth-for-Sex Sting No Longer Fighting Charge

The former mayor of the city of Fairfax, a suburban Virginia community near Washington, is no longer fighting a criminal charge that he tried to trade drugs for sex last year.

R. Scott Silverthorne waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a drug distribution charge Wednesday in Fairfax County General District Court.

After the hearing, his lawyer said Silverthorne plans to enter a guilty plea or a no contest plea when the case is heard in Circuit Court next month. Another option would be an Alford plea, which in Virginia is a form of a guilty plea in which a defendant makes no admission of guilt but acknowledges the state has sufficient evidence to convict.

The lawyer, Brian Drummond, said no plea bargain with prosecutors is in place. Prosecutors did drop a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge at Wednesday's hearing.

Silverthorne declined comment.

Silverthorne was arrested in August by Fairfax County police after a sting at a northern Virginia hotel. Police say they set up the sting after receiving a tip that Silverthorne was using a dating website to set up sexual encounters with men in exchange for drugs.

Police say Silverthorne gave an undercover detective two grams of methamphetamine outside the hotel before his arrest.

Silverthorne, a three-term mayor of the city with a population of almost 25,000, resigned after his arrest. On Tuesday, the city held a special election to replace Silverthorne, won by city councilmember David Meyer.